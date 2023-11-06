Sakshi Singh shares adorable photo with MS Dhoni, fans call it ‘pic of the day’

Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to share a sweet picture. In the image, she is seen posing with her husband and former Indian Cricket captain MS Dhoni. Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with MS Dhoni. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)

“Hi there!” Sakshi wrote along with the image. In the picture, Dhoni is seen wearing a white coloured shirt and sitting down. Sakshi, in a printed dress, is seen leaning sideways with her hands on her husband’s shoulders. They are looking at the camera with huge smiles on their faces.

Take a look at this post shared by Sakshi Singh:

The post was shared nearly ten hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 6.3 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. While some commented how the couple looks beautiful together, a few were elated to see MS Dhoni’s picture.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to MS Dhoni’s picture:

“Finally a post of Mahi bhai after such a long time,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the picture of the day,” added another. “Such a cute couple. Mr Cool, Mrs Cool. Always stay blessed with happiness. Thala, we love you so so so so so much,” joined a third. “Greatest couple of all time,” posted a fourth. Many reacted to the picture using heart emoticons or fire emojis.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh’s love story:

They met at Taj Bengal Kolkata back in 2007. During that time, Sakshi was interning at the hotel and Dhoni was staying there to play a match that was scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens. However, it wasn’t till 2008 that they started dating each other. They tied the knot in 2010 and became parents to Ziva in 2015.

