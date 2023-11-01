News / Trending / MS Dhoni’s Bangla skills helped him in a match against Bangladesh. Cricketer shares story

MS Dhoni’s Bangla skills helped him in a match against Bangladesh. Cricketer shares story

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 01, 2023 12:23 PM IST

MS Dhoni shared a funny story about how he once outwitted Bangladeshi cricket players with his Bangla skills during a match.

A video of MS Dhoni shared on social media has left people chuckling. Why? The video, which captures a part of an interview, shows the cricketer sharing how he once outwitted Bangladeshi cricket players with his Bangla language skills.

The image shows MS Dhoni sharing a story about his Bangla skills. (Instagram/@mahisakshivibes)
The image shows MS Dhoni sharing a story about his Bangla skills. (Instagram/@mahisakshivibes)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called mahisakshivibes. “Mastermind Thala,” reads the caption, referencing a moniker that fans lovingly use to address Dhoni.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video opens to show Captain Cool sitting with a microphone in his hand. He starts by saying he was fluent in Bangla when he used to work for Indian Railways and was posted in Kharagpur, a city in West Bengal. He added though he is rusty now, knowing the language once helped him in a match against Bangladesh.

Also Read: ‘Ye mat sochna...’: MS Dhoni’s viral relationship tip for bachelors

Dhoni shared how he overheard the Bangladeshi players discussing their strategy in front of him during an ongoing match, oblivious to the fact that he knows the language. It was only after the match was over that they came to know Dhoni could understand Bangla.

Take a look at this video of MS Dhoni:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 10.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's asks fan to return his chocolates. Video will leave you amused

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Thala pranked Bangladeshi team,” posted an Instagram user. “That priceless smile at the end,” commented another. “Don’t underestimate the power of Mahi bhai. He always rocks,” joined a third. “Dhoni rocks, Bangladesh cricketers shock,” added a fourth. “Best sense of humour that anybody can ask for,” wrote a fifth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out