IPS Manoj Sharma shares fan-made sketch of him with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey

IPS Manoj Sharma shares fan-made sketch of him with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 23, 2024 03:54 PM IST

IPS officer Manoj Sharma shared the fan-made sketch titled “Reel vs Real. 12th Fail” on X. The artwork depicts Sharma alongside actor Vikrant Massey.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film, 12th Fail, has been receiving praise for its compelling portrayal of the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Actor Vikrant Massey, who takes on the role of Sharma, has been particularly praised for his excellent performance in the film. Now, Sharma took to his social media account to share a fan-made sketch of himself alongside Vikrant Massey. Many found the sketch ‘lovely’ and ‘awesome’.

The image shows the sketch drawn by a fan. It features Vikrant Massey on the left and IPS officer Manoj Sharma on the right. (X/@ManojSharmaIPS)
“Jab kisi ki kala aapka dil choo jae [When someone’s art touches your heart],” wrote Sharma while sharing the video on X. The video opens to show an individual tearing Vikrant Massey’s picture into two parts. He then draws a portrait of Manoj Sharma in the other half. The stunning artwork is titled “Reel vs Real. 12th Fail”.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 21. Since then, it has accumulated over 5.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“Very nice, sir,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Lovely.”

“Wow. Really appreciable!” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Your life is very interesting.”

“Excellent,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Awesome picture.”

What are your thoughts on this art?

About the film 12th Fail

Based on Anurag Pathak’s novel Twelfth Fail, the film portrays the struggles of UPSC aspirants. The story revolves around the life of Manoj Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. The film features Massey as a young boy who dreams of joining the police force. 12th Fail, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has been sent to Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.


