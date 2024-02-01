Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: All eyes on FM Sitharaman's speech

Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: At 11 am, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25, the last one of prime minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term. Salaried professionals, in particular, will eagerly await her announcements on income tax. What does the salaried class expect from FM Sitharaman? (Representative Image)

As this will be an interim budget, the finance minister has already made it clear that no major announcements should be expected. The budget is interim because the Union government faces an election this year, in April-May. A full budget will be tabled in July by the incoming government, whether a new administration or a re-elected one.

In her speech last year, Sitharaman made the new income tax regime (introduced in 2020), the default regime. Additionally, under the new system, tax rebate limit was raised to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh, i.e. those with an annual income of up to ₹7 lakh, are exempted from paying tax; and tweaked the slabs.

A financial year begins on April 1, and ends on March 31 the following year.