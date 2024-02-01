Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: All eyes on FM Sitharaman's speech
Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: This is the last budget of prime minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term.
Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: At 11 am, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25, the last one of prime minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term. Salaried professionals, in particular, will eagerly await her announcements on income tax.
As this will be an interim budget, the finance minister has already made it clear that no major announcements should be expected. The budget is interim because the Union government faces an election this year, in April-May. A full budget will be tabled in July by the incoming government, whether a new administration or a re-elected one.
In her speech last year, Sitharaman made the new income tax regime (introduced in 2020), the default regime. Additionally, under the new system, tax rebate limit was raised to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh, i.e. those with an annual income of up to ₹7 lakh, are exempted from paying tax; and tweaked the slabs.
A financial year begins on April 1, and ends on March 31 the following year.
- Feb 01, 2024 09:11 AM IST
Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: 'We expect some positive relief on personal income taxes, says personal finance expert
Swati Saxena, Founder-CEO of Four Thoughts Finance, a Bengaluru-based wealth management firm, tells Mint that as no major announcements are expected with this being an interim budget, there could be relief on personal income taxes.
“We hope that the maximum tax rate of 30% be reduced to improve the individual's buying power. The budget should offer a degree of personal tax relief, either by way of lower tax rates or by readjusting tax slabs to put money in consumer's pockets,” she says.Feb 01, 2024 08:59 AM IST
Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: Four tax benefits to expect from FM Sitharaman
According to Mint, taxpayers can expect the following four income tax benefits from Nirmala Sitharaman:
(1.) 80D deduction limit
(2.) Ease in TDS compliance for home buyers
(3.) Simplification of capital gains taxation
(4.) Bengaluru to be considered a 'metro city' for HRA exemption.
