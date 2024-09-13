Menu Explore
India 10-year bond yield posts steepest weekly fall in 4 months on US rate bets

Reuters |
Sep 13, 2024 05:06 PM IST

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 13 - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Friday, with the 10-year benchmark yield settling at the lowest in nearly 30 months and posting its biggest weekly decline in four months, on heightened expectations of a large U.S. rate cut next week.

The yield ended at 6.7904%, the lowest since March 30, 2022, compared with its previous close of 6.8054%. It fell 6 basis points this week, the most since late May.

Rate futures rallied in reaction to media reports that suggested the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday would be a close call between a 25 or 50 basis points rate cut.

The probability of a 50 bps move tripled from a day earlier to 45%.

"After breaking a consolidation zone of 6.84%-6.89%, bond prices continued to surge," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

"Post the first cut from the Fed, expectations of a domestic rate cut may build in and the range for benchmark yield may shift lower to 6.75%-6.85%." LOWER SUPPLY

Bond market sentiment was also upbeat after the Reserve Bank of India cancelled treasury bill auctions due in September, which will further boost banking system liquidity, leading to a drop in short-term rates.

The move won't have an impact on the monetary policy outlook, which continues to be intricately tied to the inflation-growth balance, Vivek Kumar, an economist with QuantEco Research said.

Market participants expect the RBI to cut rates only in December.

India's August retail inflation was at 3.65%, data showed on Thursday, higher than the revised 3.60% in July, but below the central bank's target of 4% for the second month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was estimated between 3.3% and 3.4% in August, according to economists.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
