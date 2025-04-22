India faces US pressure to grant Amazon, Walmart full market access: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion ecommerce market, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing industry executives, lobbyists and U.S. government officials. US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion e-commerce market. (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)

The U.S. plans to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a level playing field on ecommerce in wide-ranging talks on a U.S.-India trade agreement set to also cover sectors from food to cars, the newspaper reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)