Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
India faces US pressure to grant Amazon, Walmart full market access: Report

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2025 10:25 AM IST

The US will press PM Modi’s govt for fair e-commerce rules during broad trade talks covering sectors like food and autos, a report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion ecommerce market, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing industry executives, lobbyists and U.S. government officials.

US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion e-commerce market. (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion e-commerce market. (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)

The U.S. plans to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a level playing field on ecommerce in wide-ranging talks on a U.S.-India trade agreement set to also cover sectors from food to cars, the newspaper reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

