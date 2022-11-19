Indian American arrested in $10 million fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme

Federal law enforcement authorities in the US arrested an Indian American, Rathanakishore Giri, in Ohio on Friday on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme that raised at least USD 10 million from investors.

According to court documents, Giri (27) from New Albany allegedly misled the investors by fraudulently promoting himself as an expert cryptocurrency trader, with a speciality in trading Bitcoin derivatives.

Also Read: Fall of the Silicon Valley star: Elizabeth Holmes jailed for 11 yrs| Top points

As alleged in the indictment, the accused falsely promised the investors that he would generate lucrative returns with no risk to their principal investment amount, which he guaranteed to return, federal prosecutors alleged.

In reality, Giri often allegedly used money provided by new investors to repay old ones -- a hallmark of a Ponzi scheme, the prosecutors said.

Also Read | Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway warns about crypto website using its name

In addition, Giri allegedly had a record of investment failures, including a long history of losing investors' principal investments, and misled the investors about the reasons for delays when they sought to cash out their investments or otherwise obtain the return of their "guaranteed" principal, according to court papers.

Giri is charged by indictment with five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a media release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON