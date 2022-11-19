Home / Business / Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway warns about crypto website using its name

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway warns about crypto website using its name

business
Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Buffett has long been skeptical of cryptocurrency, and in 2018 called bitcoin "rat poison squared." In a statement, Buffett's company said it learned about the website, berkshirehathawaytx.com, on Friday afternoon.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.(AP file)
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.(AP file)
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Friday warned investors it has no affiliation with a purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name.

The website describes its operator as a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors "an opportunity to achieve a completely passive income from investment in cryptocurrency mining."

It includes purported customer testimonials and says the broker is regulated in the United States, United Kingdom, Cyprus and South Africa, using incorrect names for two regulators. Its email format differs from that of Buffett's company.

Buffett has long been skeptical of cryptocurrency, and in 2018 called bitcoin "rat poison squared." In a statement, Buffett's company said it learned about the website, berkshirehathawaytx.com, on Friday afternoon.

Also Read | Warren Buffett, Masayoshi Son's India IPO shares worth $14 bn lockup period ends this month

"The entity who has this web address has no affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway Inc or its Chairman and CEO, Warren E. Buffett," Berkshire said. The website's operator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway Inc since 1965. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owns several dozen companies including the BNSF railroad and Geico auto insurer, and as of Sept. 30 owned more than $306 billion in stocks.

Cryptocurrency has come under renewed scrutiny recently. This week, U.S. crypto investors sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities who promoted his exchange including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David, claiming they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts. FTX filed for bankruptcy and is facing scrutiny from U.S. authorities amid reports that $10 billion in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
warren buffett
warren buffett

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out