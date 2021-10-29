Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 29, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:01 AM IST
By HT Analytics

A decrease of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 48040 from 48050. However, It was higher than the previous week average of 47937.1 by 0.21%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 48040) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Oct 29, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47850 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 138.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48040 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Oct 29, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.29% to 47850 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.04% or about 138.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.51% or 330.4 per kg to the price level of 64789 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48040) decreased by 138.8 from yesterday ( 48050), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 138.8 and value of 47850 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Oct 29, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

