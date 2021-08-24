Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( ₹47270) is lower than this week's average of ₹47281.4 by 0.02%. The Gold Price was also higher than yesterday's value of ₹47260.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹47270 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47415 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹94.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47270 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.2% to ₹47415 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.85% or about ₹94.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.3% or ₹188.9 per kg to the price level of ₹62958 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47270) increased by ₹94.8 from yesterday ( ₹47260), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹94.8 and value of ₹47415 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.