Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47660) has increased since yesterday( ₹47650). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( ₹47358.6) by 0.64%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( ₹47660) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47271 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹260.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47660 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.55% to ₹47271 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.04% or about ₹260.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.53% or ₹334.6 per kg to the price level of ₹63129 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47660) increased by ₹260.0 from yesterday ( ₹47650), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹260.0 and value of ₹47271 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.