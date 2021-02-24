Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%
Indian companies are likely to hand out an average of 7.7% salary increase this year, with top performers projected to get as much as 60% in raises, the India Salary Increase Survey by consulting firm Aon said on Tuesday.
The pay hike will be better than most major economies, including Japan, the US, China, Singapore, Germany and the UK, where the average salary growth will be between 3.1% and 5.5%. Indian firms paid a 6.4% average hike in 2020.
Among sectors in India, e-commerce and venture capital firms will roll out the best pay hikes (10.1%), followed by high tech (9.7%), information technology-enabled services (8.8%) and entertainment and gaming (8.1%).
Chemicals and pharma firms may give an 8% hike this year, said the survey that collected data from over 1,200 corporate houses. Similarly, professional services are likely to offer 7.9% average pay hikes and financial institutions are expected to give average salary increments of 6.5%.
Sectors which are still struggling to recover, like hospitality, infrastructure, retail, and engineering services, will be the relative laggards and give out 5.5%-5.8% raises.
The Aon survey showed that 93.5% of organisations are expecting an improved or stabilizing business outlook and are positive on increments, while the remaining 6.5% that project a decline in outlook are trying to retain talent by offering close to market average increases.
Almost 60% of the firms that said the business outlook is improving are expected to pay an average 9.1% salary hike in 2021.
The survey said all the key sectors are going to increase salaries this year as business sentiment and outlook has improved and the economy is looking to recover. While this may create more employment opportunities, it may also increase attrition, which was subdued last year.
“The highest-paying sectors in 2021 continue to be the ones from last year like IT, life sciences, e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods. Sectors that were adversely hit by covid, such as retail, hospitality and realty, are projecting healthy increases of 5-6%. Such numbers reflect their intent to stay relevant and to control attrition, which had increased for these industries last year,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner in Aon’s human capital business in India.
“The attrition in 2020 was much lower than 2019 largely because of the pandemic and employees wanted to stay back even if there was less hike or no increment. But with the economy recovering, new opportunities will emerge. Our survey showed firms that were not very positive on business outlook, were still talking about giving fairly good pay hikes due to competitive talent pressure,” Chaudhary added.
In 2020, the average attrition for India Inc. was 12.8% against 16.1% in 2019 and in the services sectors, the attrition was 14.5% against 20.7% in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian firms likely to give an average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chartered Accountant in Rajasthan arrested for GST fraud, 10th in 4 months
- Authorities have recovered more than ₹1,000 crore from people found indulging in GST fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gotta catch 'em all: Pandemic sends prices soaring for Pokemon cards
- Once stuffed into pockets or thrown into toy boxes, Pokemon cards have become so sought-after that long lines form outside stores when new batches are released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLI scheme should lead India towards innovation: Amitabh Kant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares sink below the price at which it entered S&P 500 index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need for uniform global norms on data privacy: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ILO wants better regulation to help algorithm dependent gig economy workers
- The Geneva-based body’s call comes just days after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Uber Technologies Inc. must treat its drivers as “workers”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's GDP may turn positive at 1.3% in Dec quarter: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra Pradhan urges GST Council to bring petroleum products under purview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google Docs makes it easier to find comments with new badge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher; ONGC rallies 6 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSBC sees its future occupying 40% less office space after coronavirus pandemic
- HSBC’s potential reduction would be one of the most dramatic proposed changes seen so far from a major lender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When mothers discuss finance with adolescent daughters!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch podcast on Spotify
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox