India's August wholesale inflation eases to 1.31% as fuel prices turn negative

Reuters |
Sep 17, 2024 12:35 PM IST

India's wholesale price index rose 1.31% in August, below the 1.85% forecast. Food prices increased 3.26%, while vegetable prices fell 10.01%.

India's wholesale price index rose 1.31% in August from a year earlier, government data released on Tuesday showed.

In August, India's wholesale price index increased by 1.31%, lower than the expected 1.85%. Food prices rose 3.26%, but vegetable prices fell 10.01%. Retail inflation stays below 4%, raising concerns for upcoming monetary policy decisions.(Reuters)
In August, India's wholesale price index increased by 1.31%, lower than the expected 1.85%. Food prices rose 3.26%, but vegetable prices fell 10.01%. Retail inflation stays below 4%, raising concerns for upcoming monetary policy decisions.(Reuters)

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated wholesale price inflation at 1.85% in August. Inflation was at 2.04% in July.

Food prices rose 3.26% year-on-year from a 3.55% increase in July. Cereal prices rose 8.44% over last year, compared to an 8.96% on-year increase in July.

Vegetable prices fell 10.01% on-year from a 8.93% drop in July.

Manufactured product prices increased 1.22% year-on-year against a 1.58% rise in the previous month. Fuel and power prices fell 0.67% on-year compared with a 1.72% increase in July.

Last week, data showed India's retail inflation remained below the central bank's target of 4% for the second consecutive month, but vegetable prices continued to soar, dampening hopes of a dovish stance in the next monetary policy meeting.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
