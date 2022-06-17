Home / Business / India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $4.6 billion for week ending June 10
business

India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $4.6 billion for week ending June 10

The previous week that ended on June 3, 2022, the total foreign exchange reserves were at $601.05 billion.
Representative image.&nbsp;
Representative image. 
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

India's foreign exchange reserves for the week that ended on June 10, 2022, declined by $4.59 billion to $596.46 billion, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.

The previous week that ended on June 3, 2022, the total foreign exchange reserves were at $601.05 billion.

The latest decline in the reserves was on account of a sizable fall in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

The FCA declined by $4.53 billion to $532.24 billion during the week, the RBI data showed.

Gold reserves dipped marginally during the week, while the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $23 million to $18.38 billion.

Further, the country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $40 million to $4.99 billion. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi imf
rbi imf
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out