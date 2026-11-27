Negotiations on a trade deal between India and the United States are nearing a conclusion, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday after Washington announced that it would cap tariff on Indian imports at 17% if the trade deal is sealed.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (ANI) more less

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“The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which were always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape,” the minister said in his virtual address at the India Debt Capital Market Summit in Mumbai.

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The minister added that a free trade agreement with the European Union was also expected to be signed later this year and take effect in March or April next year, while several existing trade pacts had yet to come into force.

Goyal also pointed to record monthly exports of $90 billion in October despite headwinds including oil price shocks, tariff uncertainty and maritime shipping disruptions.

“Something which was unimaginable for India in the past,” he said, underscoring India’s efforts to convert crisis into opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} Quoting poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary, he said: “Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji had said, ‘man ka ho acchha, man ka na ho to jyada accha’ [If things happen as you wish, it is good; if they don’t, it is even better]. We didn’t want all of these things in this world. It was not what we desired, but still we converted whatever happened to an advantage to the Indian growth story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quoting poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary, he said: “Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji had said, ‘man ka ho acchha, man ka na ho to jyada accha’ [If things happen as you wish, it is good; if they don’t, it is even better]. We didn’t want all of these things in this world. It was not what we desired, but still we converted whatever happened to an advantage to the Indian growth story.” {{/usCountry}}

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The minister highlighted the expansion of its preferential market access through FTAs.

Until 2014, India’s FTAs covered countries with a combined GDP of approximately $10 trillion, against a global GDP of about $115 trillion. He said the nine FTAs covering 38 developed countries finalised in the last four-and-a-half to five years covered a GDP of $60 trillion. Together with the earlier agreements, India now had preferential market access to economies accounting for $70 trillion of global GDP.

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Goyal said India was negotiating eight or nine additional agreements and expected to add another $15 trillion in market access, taking the total to $85 trillion out of a global GDP of $115-120 trillion. He said almost every country in the world wanted to enter into an FTA with India, reflecting the country’s growing position as a trusted partner and the opportunities available for Indian businesses.

The minister said India’s trusted partnerships with countries worldwide were central to its engagement in preferential, bilateral, and free trade agreements. He said the country’s growth story was anchored in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the opportunities offered by a $4 trillion economy progressing towards $30 trillion, and the trusted partnerships India offers its global partners.

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He said India has emerged as a preferred partner, an attractive investment destination and a trusted companion for the next two to three decades. He highlighted the country’s expanding manufacturing and export capabilities, its integration with the global economy through FTAs, and the rapid development of infrastructure.

Goyal said infrastructure development, rising consumption and economic growth, together with FTAs opening up new markets, would create opportunities for India’s manufacturers, agricultural exporters, seafood exporters and service providers. He expressed confidence that India would continue to grow while undertaking steady reforms and making sustained efforts to improve the lives of its people.

The minister called for taking India’s exports to the next level and increasing investments in manufacturing to make the Make in India initiative a globally competitive manufacturing base. He emphasised the need for greater value addition and quality in India, along with building a larger pool of talent to enable the country to participate at the forefront of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing.