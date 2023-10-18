News / Business / IndusInd Bank Q2 profit up 22% to 2,202 cr

IndusInd Bank Q2 profit up 22% to 2,202 cr

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 18, 2023 10:57 PM IST

Gross NPAs of IndusInd Bank decline to 1.93% in Q2

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday posted 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 2,202 crore for September quarter 2023-24, aided by decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

IndusInd Bank(Photo: LiveMint)
IndusInd Bank(Photo: LiveMint)

The lender had logged a profit of 1,805 crore in the year-ago period.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Total income increased to 13,530 crore during the quarter under review, as against 10,719 crore in the same period last year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of 11,248 crore during the quarter, as compared to 8,708 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the lender reported an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) fell to 1.93 per cent of gross advances as of September 2023 from 2.11 per cent by the year-ago same period.

Likewise, net NPAs came down to 0.57 per cent from 0.61 per cent.

As a result, provisions (other than tax) contingencies declined to 974 crore as compared to 1,141 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 18.21 per cent at the end of September 2023 as against 18.01 per cent a year ago.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out