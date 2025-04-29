Infosys fires 195 more trainees for ‘failure’ to clear assessment test: Report

IT major Infosys has terminated 195 more trainees at its Mysuru campus for reportedly ‘failing’ to clear the company's internal assessment test, Moneycontrol reported, citing the firm's emails dated April 29. According to the company, these upskilling courses are designed to prepare those affected trainees for “potential roles in the BPM industry” or to continue “honing their IT skills.”(REUTERS file)

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the emails.

“Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program,” reads the email quoted by Moneycontrol.

The latest round of terminations brings the total number of trainees affected by the move since February to approximately 800. Many of these trainees reportedly faced significant onboarding delays, being hired after a wait of over 2.5 years.

The report said around 250 affected people have opted for the company's upskilling programmes, which are offered through tie-ups with UpGrad and NIIT, while 150 have registered for outplacement services.

As reported earlier by HT, the company is offering those terminated with one month's salary as “ex gratia,” a relieving letter, travel assistance to Bangalore or their hometown, accommodation until the date of their departure, and counselling support, among other services. According to the report, these would be provided when an employee signs the “separation and general release agreement.”

Infosys, India's second-largest IT company, had reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7,033 crore for the March quarter. The fall was attributed to compensation offered to employees and acquisitions during the reported period.

The company posted a profit (attributable to its owners) of ₹7,969 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh told PTI that the company has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms in the current fiscal year due to environmental uncertainty. CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company is on track to hire 20,000 freshers this fiscal year, as announced earlier.