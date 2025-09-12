Infosys share price jumps more than 2% after plan for biggest ever buyback

Infosys Ltd.’s share price surged on plans for its biggest buyback since listing in 1993. On Friday, the stock of India’s second largest IT services firm gained as much as 2.32% at the open even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 200 points higher. Infosys has yet to announce the record date for the buyback. (Reuters)

The board of directors of the IT bellwether has approved a proposal to repurchase 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each at ₹1,800 apiece, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Meaning, the buyback is equivalent to 2.41% stake in the company and worth ₹18,000 crore.

The buyback size does not exceed 25% of the aggregate paid-up capital and free reserves, based on the latest financials as on 30 June 2025, the company stated.

As on 30 June 2025, Infosys had a free cash flow of ₹7,533 crore—a 17.7% year-on-year decline—but still 108.8% of net profit, according to quarterly results data. In US dollar terms, free cash flow was $884 million, or 109% of net profit. Infosys held consolidated cash and investments of ₹45,204 crore as on 30 June 2025.

A record date for the Infosys buyback will be announced later.

A share buyback typically indicates that the management views the stock as undervalued and that it has sufficient cash reserves. Infosys has a policy to return to a substantial portion of its free cash flow to shareholders.

To be sure, this is only the fourth buyback in the history of the company that was co-founded by N.R. Narayana Murthy in 1981. Infosys went on to list in February 1993.