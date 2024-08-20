iPhone 16 series launch soon: How much they may cost in India

The iPhone 16 series is set to launch soon and it has been reported that the tech giant may bring new iPhones as leaks claimed claiming that the iPhone 16 could arrive on September 10. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

How much could new iPhone 16 series cost in India?

Price details of iPhone 16 series remain under wraps but leaks suggest that there could be a price hike compared to previous models owing to rising production costs which may result in Apple adjusting its pricing strategy to maintain profitability.

Nikkei Asia reported that the production cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max was $558- 12 per cent increase over the previous model - the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This implies that the component costs for other models like the iPhone 15 Pro increased by 8 per cent, iPhone 15 Plus' cost increased by 10 per cent and iPhone 15 by 16 per cent. Although, Apple did not increase retail prices of the regular models but the company could decide to sell the 2024 iPhones at higher prices.

What specifications could be seen in iPhone 16 series?

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to receive an upgraded camera system, better design, a new chipset, AI features, a bigger battery and display. Apple might incorporate higher-end moulded glass lenses in the iPhone 16 Pro models.