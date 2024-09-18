‘Irreparable loss for all of us’: EY on 26-year old CA's death due to workload

Ernst & Young India has said that it is "deeply saddened" by the death of 26-year old Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee who succumbed to "excessive workload" at the multinational Big Four accounting firm, according to a Business Standard report, which added that EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

Perayil had passed her CA exams in 2023, starting her first job at EY Pune as an executive in March 2024.(Representational Image/Pixabay)