‘Irreparable loss for all of us’: EY on 26-year old CA's death due to workload

ByHT News Desk
Sep 18, 2024 07:34 PM IST

Perayil had passed her CA exams in 2023, starting her first job at EY Pune as an executive in March 2024, eventually succumbing to the workload

Ernst & Young India has said that it is "deeply saddened" by the death of 26-year old Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee who succumbed to "excessive workload" at the multinational Big Four accounting firm, according to a Business Standard report, which added that EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

Perayil had passed her CA exams in 2023, starting her first job at EY Pune as an executive in March 2024.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Perayil had passed her CA exams in 2023, starting her first job at EY Pune as an executive in March 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
