Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak, as weakening expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike later this month boosted global equities and pushed bond yields lower.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (Bloomberg/File)

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Sensex was 518.82 points up within minutes of opening on Friday while Nifty opened nearly 50 points higher.

The NSE and BSE are open for regular trading on Friday, September 4, even though there were queries on market being open on the occasion of Janmashtami. Investors can buy and sell shares and trade equity derivatives during normal market hours, as Janmashtami is not listed as a trading holiday in the 2026 market calendar.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 76,152.86. The index opened higher and rose 354.13 points, or 0.46 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 76,924.48 before paring gains during the closing session.

A total of 2,545 stocks advanced, while 1,778 declined and 223 remained unchanged on the BSE, according to data cited in a news agency PTI report.

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{{^usCountry}} The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,873.45. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,873.45. {{/usCountry}}

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