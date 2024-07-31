ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: Has ITR deadline for FY2024 been extended?
ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: The Income Tax Department has not yet extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2024-25 or the financial year 2023-24. As of now, the last date to file ITR is July 31. The Income Tax Department has been sending reminders to taxpayers through emails and SMS to file their ITR on time in order to avoid penalties. Taxpayers have faced several glitches on the e-filing portal which prompted tax professionals to write to the government about the issue....Read More
ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: If the Income Tax return is furnished before 31st December of the assessment year, the penalty is ₹5,000 but it cannot exceed the amount of TDS/TCS. Moreover, if there is under-reported income, the penalty can be 50% of the amount of tax payable on that under-reported income.
