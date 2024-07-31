Edit Profile
    Live

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: Has ITR deadline for FY2024 been extended?

    By Mallika Soni, Abhyjith K. Ashokan
    July 31, 2024 10:59 AM IST
    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: July 31 is the last day for individuals to file their income tax return (ITR) for FY2023-24.
    Summary

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: Check latest updates from Income Tax Department on ITR deadline extension here

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: The July 31 deadline applies to those taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit.

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: The Income Tax Department has not yet extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2024-25 or the financial year 2023-24. As of now, the last date to file ITR is July 31. The Income Tax Department has been sending reminders to taxpayers through emails and SMS to file their ITR on time in order to avoid penalties. Taxpayers have faced several glitches on the e-filing portal which prompted tax professionals to write to the government about the issue....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 31, 2024 10:59 AM IST

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: What is the penalty for income tax notice?

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: If the Income Tax return is furnished before 31st December of the assessment year, the penalty is 5,000 but it cannot exceed the amount of TDS/TCS. Moreover, if there is under-reported income, the penalty can be 50% of the amount of tax payable on that under-reported income.

    July 31, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates:HT poll

    July 31, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: Last day to file ITR today

    ITR Filing Last Date Extension LIVE: Today, July 31, is the last date to file an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24 for taxpayers who are not required to audit their incomes.

