ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: Has ITR deadline for FY2024 been extended?

ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: July 31 is the last day for individuals to file their income tax return (ITR) for FY2023-24.

ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: The July 31 deadline applies to those taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit.

ITR filing 2024 LIVE Updates: The Income Tax Department has not yet extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2024-25 or the financial year 2023-24. As of now, the last date to file ITR is July 31. The Income Tax Department has been sending reminders to taxpayers through emails and SMS to file their ITR on time in order to avoid penalties. Taxpayers have faced several glitches on the e-filing portal which prompted tax professionals to write to the government about the issue....Read More