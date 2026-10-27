Jio Platforms IPO allotment announced: Step-by-step guide to check

The allotment status of the Reliance’s Jio Platforms IPO has been finalised. Investors awaiting the announcement can now check whether they have secured the shares. With the allotment status finalised on October 26, applicants can verify their status online, while successful bidders are set to receive shares in their demat accounts on October 27.

Reliance's Jio Platforms launched its IPO last week. (Bloomberg)

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Investors who placed bids for the Jio Platforms IPO can check their allotment status through the official websites of KFin Technologies, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status

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Applicants can verify their allotment status through the registrar's website or the stock exchanges. They will need to provide the relevant application or identification details to access the result.

KFin Technologies

Investors can check their allotment status through KFin Technologies, the registrar's IPO status portal.

Open the official KFin Technologies IPO status website - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.

2. Select Jio Platforms Ltd from the ‘select IPO’ section.

3. Choose an identification method ( Application number, Demat Account, Pan).

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5. Submit the details to view the allotment status.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Applicants can also use the BSE website to check their IPO application status.

Visit the BSE IPO application status page - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

2. Select the Equity option under the issue type.

3. Choose Jio Platforms Ltd from the list of issues.

4. Enter the application number or PAN in the required field.

5. Complete the captcha verification and submit the details to check the status.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE website provides another option for investors to access information related to their IPO bids.

Open the NSE IPO bid verification page - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

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2. Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.

3. Choose Jio Platforms or the symbol JPL, if available in the dropdown menu.

4. Enter the requested details, such as the PAN or application number.

5. Submit the information to view the available bid details.

When will Jio Platforms shares be listed?

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28. Successful applicants are scheduled to receive their allotted shares in their demat accounts on October 27, following the finalisation of the allotment on October 26.Also read: Jio Platform's IPO becomes first public offer globally to cross 1 crore applicationsInvestors who did not receive shares can expect the release of their blocked application funds or refunds on October 27.