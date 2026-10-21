Jio Platforms IPO opens for bidding; a look at India’s five biggest public listings

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries , opened public bidding on Wednesday for its $3.2 billion IPO, India’s biggest and the first from the conglomerate in two decades. The National Stock Exchange shares listed on the BSE at ₹1,800 on September 24, a 0.84% premium over the issue price of ₹1,785. (REUTERS/File)

The company, whose businesses span telecoms, cloud computing, entertainment and AI services, is seeking a valuation of as much as $108.3 billion, with shares priced at 1,065 to 1,119 rupees each.

Also read: Jio Platforms shares command 22.16% grey market premium ahead of ₹30,213-crore IPO issue

Here are the five largest Indian IPOs to date:

Hyundai motor India Hyundai, the world's third-largest automaker and India's fourth-largest passenger vehicle maker, raised 278.7 billion rupees ($2.94 billion) in October 2024 in what is currently India's biggest-ever IPO.

The manufacturer's South Korean parent sold a 17.5% stake in a pure offer-for-sale, where existing shareholders sell shares and no new capital is raised. Jio Platforms is expected to use a similar approach, with the company's major investors set to dilute their stakes.

National Stock Exchange National Stock Exchange became one of the world's 10 most valuable publicly traded bourses last month, with a market capitalisation of about $48 billion, after a $2.3 billion market debut. The stock listed at 1,800 rupees on the BSE on September 24, up 0.84% from its issue price of 1,785 rupees.

Also read: NSE's ₹30,000 crore IPO explained: Why it matters and what investors should know

Life insurance corporation of India The government pocketed roughly 205 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) from selling a 3.5% stake in India's largest insurer and biggest domestic financial investor, a far cry from its initial target of up to $12 billion.

The shares slid nearly 8% on their debut in May 2022.

Paytm Paytm, an Indian fintech firm, raised 183 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) in November 2021 in a mix of a fresh share issue and an offer for sale. Ant Group reduced its stake to 23% from 28% and SoftBank's Vision Fund cut its holding to 16%.

Paytm lost more than 27% on its debut, the biggest listing-day drop in Indian IPO history at the time.

Also read: Jio's ₹11 lakh crore IPO: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant set to make stock market history