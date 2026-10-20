Jio Platforms shares command 22.16% grey market premium ahead of ₹30,213-crore IPO issue
Jio Platforms’ upcoming public issue is expected to draw investor attention, with market trends and key subscription details in focus ahead of its launch.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21. The ₹30,213-crore issue will remain open until Friday, October 23, giving investors three days to apply for shares.
Ahead of the public issue, Jio Platforms has attracted attention in the grey market, where its shares are reportedly commanding a premium. The IPO is expected to be one of the largest public offerings in India, with an issue size that would exceed Hyundai Motor India Limited’s ₹27,800-crore IPO from October 2024.
Here is a look at the IPO’s price band, issue size, grey market premium, minimum investment and important dates.
Also read: Reliance's next chapter: Jio gears up for record IPO under Akash Ambani
Jio Platforms IPO grey market premium
According to Investorgain data on Tuesday, the grey market premium (GMP) for Jio Platforms shares stood between ₹148 and ₹250.
Based on the upper price band of ₹1,119 and a grey market premium of ₹248, the estimated listing price works out to ₹1,368 per share. This points to a potential listing gain of around 22.16%.
GMP reflects the premium at which the shares are traded in the unofficial market before listing. GMP can vary according to market conditions.
Jio Platforms IPO price band and issue size
Jio Platforms has set a price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share, with a face value of ₹10 for each share.
The company plans to raise ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore shares. These shares will worth approximately 2.93% of the company’s post-issue equity capital.
With this issue size, Jio Platforms’ IPO is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,800-crore offering, which took place in October 2024.
Also read: Jio's ₹11 lakh crore IPO: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant set to make stock market history
What is the minimum investment for Jio Platforms IPO?
Retail investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 12 shares, with one lot being the minimum application size.
At the upper price band of ₹1,119 per share, investors will need ₹13,428 to apply for one lot. The minimum investment will be lower for applications made at the lower end of the price band.
Jio Platforms IPO: Important dates
The Jio Platforms IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23. The allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26, while the shares are likely to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 28.
Investors can check official notifications for further updates.
Also read: NSE shares make market debut at ₹1,800, rise 3.36% to ₹1,845
What is an IPO?
An initial public offering, or IPO, is the process in which a company offers shares to public investors for the first time. It allows people to buy shares in the company and become shareholders of the company.
Through IPO companies can raise their fund by issuing shares to public.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Tony
Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.Read More