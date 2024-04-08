 K2 Infragen listing: Company’s share price rockets 40.34% on NSE SME debut today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

K2 Infragen listing: Company’s share price rockets 40.34% on NSE SME debut today

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 12:04 PM IST

K2 Infragen share price opened at Rs. 167, a whopping surge of 40.34% on the NSE SME platform

K2 Infragen listing: On a day that the BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 76,658 and Nifty hit a peak of 22,623 courtesy the push received from the good performance of the US markets last Friday, there was good news all around, even in the smaller indices where a flurry of activity was seen around K2 Infragen share price. Much to investors’ delight in the initial public offering (IPO) segment, K2 Infragen listing was extremely positive on the NSE SME platform today.

Much to the delight of investors, K2 Infragen share price rocketed by as much as 40.34% on debut on NSE SME platform.(PTI)
Much to the delight of investors, K2 Infragen share price rocketed by as much as 40.34% on debut on NSE SME platform.(PTI)

On debut, K2 Infragen share price opened at Rs. 167, and then surged by 40.34%. To put the the gains further in perspective, know that the issue price was Rs. 119.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read More: Sensex, Nifty hit record high in early trade

K2 Infragen IPO

The IPO subscription for K2 Infragen opened on March 28 and closed on April 3 with the price band for the IPO ranging from Rs. 111 to Rs. 119 per share, with a face value of 10. Investors could bid on lots of 1,200 equity shares at a minimum.

That much was expected from the K2 Infragen issue was clear when the subscription status jumped to 51.47 times on the fourth day.

Read More: Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: How to check status online

About K2 Infragen

Founded in 2015, K2 Infragen Limited operates in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). Previously known as K2 Powergen Private Limited, it comprises two divisions: EPC and Trading.

Listed peers mentioned in the red herring prospectus include Markolines Pavement Technologie, W S Industries (India), Udayshivakumar Infra, and Advait Infratech.

K2 Infragen performance

The company saw a significant increase in profit after tax (PAT) between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023. In fact it increased by a massive 463.79% while revenue went up by 103.25%

Read More: India's total market capitalization hits 400 lakh crore mark: Top points

How the funds will be utilized

The funds raised from the IPO will likely be allocated towards covering operational needs, expanding infrastructure, and supporting overall company objectives. The stated aim is to accelerate expansion plans in the Project Engineering, Power Engineering, and EPC sectors and that too across India.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / K2 Infragen listing: Company’s share price rockets 40.34% on NSE SME debut today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On