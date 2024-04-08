BSE all listed firms' market cap hits ₹400 lakh crore, a first: Top points
Stock market today: Since April 2023, BSE listed firms gained ₹145 trillion in market capitalisation and saw a 57% surge.
Market capitalisation of BSE all listed companies crossed ₹400 lakh crore for the first time as it hit a lifetime high amid rally in blue-chip, mid-cap and small-cap indices. In March 2014, BSE achieved a market capitalization of ₹100 lakh crore for the first time which was followed by ₹200 lakh crore in February 2021. BSE reached ₹300 lakh crore in July 2023.
How much have BSE listed firms gained in m-cap?
Since April 2023, BSE listed firms gained ₹145 trillion in market capitalisation and saw a 57% surge. Improved high-frequency indicators, strong corporate earnings, positive investor sentiment and domestic as well as international inflows could likely be the reasons behind the same.
What about Mid and Small Cap indices?
Mid and Small Cap indices saw a surge of 60% and 63%. They outpaced the 28.6% rise in the Largecap Sensex index while leading sectors included Realty, PSU banks, Auto, Energy, Infra and Pharma.
What Motilal Oswal Securities said on Indian economy and GDP?
Motilal Oswal Securities said that India's GDP is set to surpass $4 trillion by FY25/26 and $8 trillion by FY34. It noted, “India is enjoying a mini-Goldilocks moment with solid macroeconomics, healthy earnings, stable interest rates, moderate inflation, and consistent policy momentum. We're confident in India's medium-term potential, focusing on domestic cyclicals like financialization, private investment, consumption, real estate, and infrastructure development. Expect intermittent volatility from events like General Elections’24 and global macro shifts. Our model portfolio reflects our faith in domestic themes.”
