 What's happening at Bandhan Bank: Jefferies' rating and target price cut, CEO steps down; stock falls 7% - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

What's happening at Bandhan Bank: Jefferies' rating and target price cut, CEO steps down; stock falls 7%

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Jefferies slashed the target price of the stock to ₹170 from ₹290, citing founder-CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's resignation.

Brokerage firm Jefferies downgraded Bandhan Bank Ltd's rating to "underperform" from "buy" as the bank's managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said that he will quit on the completion of his tenure in early July. 

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh speaks during a press meet.(PTI)
Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh speaks during a press meet.(PTI)

Jefferies's target price for Bandhan Bank

Jefferies slashed the target price of the stock to 170 from 290, citing the founder-CEO's resignation- a 14 percent downside from the stock's closing price of 197.40 on April 5. In the past six months, Bandhan Bank's shares have declined nearly 20 per cent.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: 3 SME public issues and 6 new listings scheduled for primary market this week: All you need to know

What Jefferies said on Bandhan Bank's stock?

Jefferies expressed concerns about the uncertainty related to the appointment of a new CEO. The brokerage also said that there should be a smooth succession process considering that most senior management members are relatively new to the bank.

Read more: Voltas AC shares up 10% as it crosses 2 million unit sales mark in FY24: More upside possible?

Why Chandra Shekhar Ghosh resigned from Bandhan Bank?

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh will retire on July 9 this year and has over 30 years of experience in microfinance and development. In his resignation letter attached with the regulatory filing, he said he would retire from Bandhan Bank to take on a broader strategic role within the group. 

Read more: Bank Holidays April 2024: Banks to be closed for 5 days this week in some states. Details and state-wise list here

He added, “After leading the Bank for almost a decade including three consecutive tenure as MD & CEO, I feel that the time has now come for me to assume a larger strategic role at Bandhan group level. Hence, I have decided to retire from the services of Bandhan Bank at the end of my current tenure as MD & CEO, i.e. on July 09, 2024.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / What's happening at Bandhan Bank: Jefferies' rating and target price cut, CEO steps down; stock falls 7%
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On