3 SME public issues and 6 new listings scheduled for primary market this week: All you need to know

No new mainboard IPOs has been scheduled for this week after Bharti Hexacom IPO opened last week. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment will remain in action as three new public issues will hit the primary market. Bharti Airtel's subsidiary company Bharti Hexacom IPO opened for subscription on April 3 and was subscribed over 30 times. Here are IPOs which will open for subscription next week

Teerth Gopicon IPO opens for subscription on April 8 and closes on April 10. The fixed price issue of ₹44.40 crore is entirely a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares and has a price band of ₹111 per share. The book running lead manager of Teerth Gopicorn IPO is Interactive Financial Services Ltd while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar and the market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking.

DCG Cables & Wires IPO opens for subscription on April 8 and closes on April 10. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹49.99 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.99 lakh shares with a price band of ₹100 per share. Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO opens for subscription on April 12 and closes on April 16. The fixed price issue of ₹6.30 crore is entirely a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh shares with a price band of ₹50 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar.

These are the new listings this week:

Bharti Hexacom IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentatively on April 12.

Aluwind Architectural IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as April 9.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO is likely to list on NSE SME on April 9.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO will be listed on BSE SME on April 8.

K2 Infragen IPO will be listed on NSE SME on April 8.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO will be listed on NSE SME on April 8.