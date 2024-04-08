 Voltas AC shares up 10% as it crosses 2 million unit sales mark in FY24: More upside possible? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Voltas AC shares up 10% as it crosses 2 million unit sales mark in FY24: More upside possible?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Voltas AC share price: During the March quarter, the company "registered a significant volume growth of 72 per cent in AC sales during Q4 FY24, it said.

Voltas AC share price: Air conditioner maker Voltas said it recorded a 35 per cent sales growth to over two million units in FY24. With this, it became the first company in the domestic market to cross this mark in a performance flanked by consistent demand for cooling products during the year and strong offline and online distribution network, the Tata Group firm said.

Voltas AC share price: A screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Voltas AC share price: A screen inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Voltas AC share price today 

Read more: 3 Tata Group Mutual Fund offers to open for subscription this week: Details here and what you need to know

Voltas AC share price gained 10% in the morning trades to scale 52-week highs.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

What Voltas AC said on sales growth?

"The company achieved over 2 million AC units during this fiscal 2023-24, the highest ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India, with a volume growth of 35 per cent," it said. Voltas is "the first ever brand to achieve this extraordinary milestone in the Air Conditioning industry in India", it added.

Read more: Bank Holidays April 2024: Banks to be closed for 5 days this week in some states. Details and state-wise list here

During the March quarter, the company "registered a significant volume growth of 72 per cent in AC sales during Q4 FY24. Voltas is the undisputed market leader and has maintained its number one position in the Room Air Conditioner category".

The company's MD and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said, "We believe that our wide presence, focus on the emerging retail channels, excellent distribution network, strong brand equity and attractive consumer offers have helped us to achieve this significant milestone".

Read more: 3 SME public issues and 6 new listings scheduled for primary market this week: All you need to know

What's next for Voltas? 

Voltas is now expanding its retail and distribution network to cater to its growing product portfolio, it said, adding, “The company registered a significant growth in volume in other cooling products, including air cooler and commercial refrigeration products.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Voltas AC shares up 10% as it crosses 2 million unit sales mark in FY24: More upside possible?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On