Bank Holidays April 2024: Banks to be closed for 5 days this week in some states. Details and state-wise list here
Bank Holidays in April 2024: In April 2024, banks will remain shut for 12 days but this differs in each state as per Reserve Bank of India's holiday list.
Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks will see back-to-back holidays this week and in some states, the holidays stretch into the next week as well owing to Monday and Tuesday being holidays. All national banks will have five back-to-back holidays on April 9, April 10, April 11, April 13 and April 14. In some states, April 15 and 16 are bank holidays for Bohag Bihu and Ram Navami, respectively.
Read more: Vishal Mega Mart picks Kotak, ICICI for IPO: What we know, what we don't
For those visiting banks, it is advised to check with their nearest bank branches to confirm local and state holiday leaves. In April 2024, banks in India will remain shut for 12 days but this differs in each state as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list for banks which is decided by the central bank and state governments.
Full list of bank holidays in April 2024:
Read more: 3 SME public issues and 6 new listings scheduled for primary market this week: All you need to know
April 5: Banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida.
April 9: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).
April 10: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals.
April 15: Banks will remain closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.
April 16: For Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Read more: 3 Tata Group Mutual Fund offers to open for subscription this week: Details here and what you need to know
April 20: Banks in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.
Additionally, banks will be closed on second Saturday April 13, fourth Saturday April 27 and Sundays April 7, 14, 21 and 28
Will online banking services work on bank holidays?
Online banking services will continue on holidays or weekends. Customers can conduct their banking activities via banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs