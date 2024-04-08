Sensex Today LIVE: Yash Optics & Lens, K2 Infragen to debut on NSE Emerge
Sensex Today LIVE Updates: On Friday, the domestic equity indices ended flat after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy.
Sensex Today LIVE Updates: The domestic equity market is expected to open higher today amid positive sentiment from global peers as US stocks finished higher following a strong jobs report. Asian markets traded mostly higher while the US stock market rallied on Friday. Stock market on Friday: On Friday, the domestic equity indices ended flat after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy in which the central bank kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and maintained its policy stance as ‘withdrawal of accommodation’....Read More
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan Q4 revenue rises 17% YoY
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan reported a revenue growth of 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of FY24 and said that it added 86 stores during the quarter. Jewellery segment contributed to the growth as domestic operations surged 19 percent YoY led by “both buyers and same store sales clocking healthy double-digit growths”, the company said.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 Tata Group Mutual Fund offers to open for subscription this week: Details here and what you need to know
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As per ACE MF data, three index funds and a thematic fund will open for subscription this week. Read here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII and DII data last week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,659.27 crore, on April 5 while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹3,370.42 crore worth of stock, data from the NSE showed.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nykaa Q4 FY2024 Business updates here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company saw growth accelerate in Q4 FY24 with strong GMV growth of early thirties at a consolidated level on a YoY basis.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages initiate coverage on these 5 stocks ahead of Q4 results
Brokerage firms- global and domestic initiated coverage on several stocks ahead of Q4 results. These include Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Steel & Power and DMart with a targeted upside of up to 17% as per brokerages. Here's a look at 5 stocks on which brokerages initiated coverage
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yash Optics & Lens to debut on NSE Emerge
The trading in equity shares of Yash Optics & Lens will commence on the NSE Emerge today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: K2 Infragen to list shares on NSE Emerge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: K2 Infragen will make its debut on the NSE Emerge on April 8 and its equity shares will be available for trading in trade-for-trade surveillance segment.