Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: How to check status, latest GMP

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment: The share allotment for Bharti Hexacom IPO share allotment will be finalised today (April 8). Those who have applied for the Bharti Hexacom IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal-Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO for the Bharti Airtel subsidiary company opened for subscription on April 3 and closed on April 5. On the third day, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was 29.88 times as there were 2.83 subscriptions for retail component, 48.57 subscriptions for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 10.52 subscriptions for the non-institutional investors. Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment: The IPO opened for subscription on April 3 and closed on April 5.

The company will begin the refund process for those who have not been allotted the shares on April 10. For the ones allocated the shares, they will be credited to demat accounts on the same day.

Bharti Hexacom IPO: How to check allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd

Here's how you can check Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment status on the website of Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Click on this Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ After this, you will see five links where you can view the status. Choose Bharti Hexacom IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section and select either PAN, Demat Account or Application No. Fill details and click on ‘Submit’.

Bharti Hexacom IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page. Choose 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’ and select ‘Issue Name’ to choose the IPO. Enter your application number or PAN.

Bharti Hexacom IPO: How to check allotment status on NSE

Visit NSE's official website and register with PAN after clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option. Enter the password, user name and captcha code. You will then be able to see the IPO allocation status.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +82 which shows that Bharti Hexacom shares were trading at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market, as per to investorgain.com.