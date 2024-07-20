Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 2024-25 results out, net profit soars 81%, interest income up 21%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has announced its first quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25, on July 20. A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

How did Kotak Mahindra Bank perform financially for the first quarter of 2024-25?

The bank saw its standalone net profit skyrocket by 81% to ₹6,249.82 crore from ₹3,452.30 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. This was an increase of ₹2,797.52 crore.

Also Read: Bitcoin surges to a one-month high with optimism of second Trump presidency, another record run anticipated

The income on interest rose by 21.39% to ₹12,746.11 crore from ₹10,500.00 crore during the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of ₹2,246.11 crore.

Income on investments grew by 29.13% or by ₹548.78 crore to ₹2,592.18 crore this year from ₹2,007.40 crore last year. This is an important figure as it represents how much funds the bank put aside apart from lending.

Also Read: SBI Unipay logs users out of credit card bill payments: What's happening?

Other income rose by 9.16% or by ₹245.78 crore from ₹2,683.26 crore during the previous year's quarter to ₹2,929.04 crore this year's quarter. Other Income includes non-fund based income such as commission earned from guarantees, letters of credit, financial advisory fees, selling of third party products, general banking fees, earnings from foreign exchange transactions, and profit (including revaluation) from sale and revaluation of eligible category of investments.

How much were Kotak Mahindra Bank's expenses?

The Bank's operating expenses grew by 13.86% to ₹4,517.28 crore from ₹3,967.38 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. This was an increase of ₹549.9 crore.

Also Read: UAE supermarket introduces UPI payments across outlets countrywide

Kotak Mahindra Bank's total expenditure also increased by 26.56% to ₹10,421.04 crore from ₹8,233.69 crore last year, an increase of ₹2,187.35 crore.

How did Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares perform?

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares closed at ₹1821.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange during the week's last trading session on Friday, June 19. It was a drop of 0.07% or 1.35 points from the previous day.