 UAE supermarket introduces UPI payments across outlets countrywide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UAE supermarket introduces UPI payments across outlets countrywide

PTI |
Jul 20, 2024 12:34 PM IST

The inaugural transaction using UPI at the Al Maya Supermarket was conducted in the presence of the Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai, Yatin Patel.

A UAE-based business conglomerate has announced the acceptance of India's Unified Payment Interface payments across its outlets in the country.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, highlighted the convenience and benefits that UPI payments bring to Indian customers.
Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, highlighted the convenience and benefits that UPI payments bring to Indian customers.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is an Indian instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016.

The inaugural transaction using UPI at the Al Maya Supermarket was conducted in the presence of the Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai, Yatin Patel.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, highlighted the convenience and benefits that UPI payments bring to Indian customers.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovative payment solution in the UAE. The introduction of UPI will not only enhance the shopping experience for our customers but also strengthen the economic ties between India and the UAE,” Vachani said.

He said the availability of UPI payment services is expected to enhance convenience and ease of transactions for Indian visitors, benefiting both nations.

UPI’s success in India has led to global collaborations across several countries, and the UAE stands to benefit significantly from such integration given that it is a major destination for Indian tourists, he said.

“With UPI’s proven track record and its growing acceptance worldwide, we are confident that this will pave the way for more seamless and efficient transactions, benefitting not just our customers but also the broader economy,” he added.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / UAE supermarket introduces UPI payments across outlets countrywide
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On