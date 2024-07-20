SBI Unipay logs users out of credit card bill payments: What's happening?
SBI Unipay users unable to pay credit card bills since July 18 due to missing payment options. Debit card option has been removed, users said.
Users of SBI Unipay, the online bill payment aggregator service of SBI, have not been able to pay their credit card bills on the portal since July 18, they said. The portal removed all options for paying bills, users complained on social media platforms.
A user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “SBI Unipay Website TATA Bye Bye. Debit Card payment option gone. Was fine till 3 PM today. Disclaimer: Could be a technical glitch also." Another wrote, “Was working till 7:15 pm actually. I guess it will come back after fixing some bugs."
“DC (Debit Card) option is gone which hurts more than the glitch being fixed. SBI Unipay is probably the only bill payment provider with all banks which has 4900 mcc (gives uncapped rewards on several dc’s,” a third user posted.
This is not the first time SBI Unipay faced user complaints on transaction-related issues as in March this year, users complained that they received ‘transaction failed’ messages on the platform. Some users also faced transaction-related problems earlier this month.
