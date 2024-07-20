Apple users, can you suffer global outage like Microsoft? ‘It is controlled…'

Microsoft Windows users suffered a global IT outage that resulted in widespread disruptions which affected major airlines, banks, stock markets and other sectors as well. Microsoft reported problems with its online services connected to an issue at the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Users could seen the "blue screen of death" on their Microsoft devices but it Mac users did not experience any problem at all, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said as per CNBC that Apple's 2.2 billion iOS devices did not face an outage because of the “benefit of an Apple ecosystem.” He said, “Everything is controlled within the four walls of Apple Park.”

Apple and Windows have different operating systems. While, iPhones, Macs, and all other Apple products are controlled by the company when it comes to security and updates, Windows updates are more frequent and its software library is larger than Apple's. George Kurtz also said that Linux also has its own operating system and was not affected.

Dan Ives said that Apple may not face such an outage as it is less likely to work with third parties like CrowdStrike which leaves it “much less exposed on the enterprise.”

Morningstar tech analyst William Kerwin told Business Insider that this sort of outage could've affected Mac users "but the way the rollout happened, it got stopped before moving to that customer base."

CrowdStrike said the issue was caused by a faulty update, not a cyberattack. He said, "The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website."