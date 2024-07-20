Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts today: Check details here

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: The Amazon Prime Day Sale is live today- July 20. The company promises “bigger and better” offers and discounts on a number of branded products like home appliances, laptops, tablets and TVs. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day Sale: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Amazon Prime Day sale is now live. Check all details here

Dates of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts on July 20 and will end on July 21.

Offers and benefits in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

In order to avail Amazon Prime Day deals you need to be a Amazon Prime member . In case you're not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to access the sale. All Prime members will be eligible for additional benefits including early access to deals, exclusive offers as well as special promotions, the company has said.

Which products are on sale in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

There will be discounts and offers on products such as beauty products, electronics, fashion, home appliances, laptops, smart home devices, tablets, TVs. The company has said that there will be these offers so far:

Up to 65 per cent discount on the best TVs from the biggest TV brands such as Samsung and LG.

Savings of up to ₹45,000 on laptops with top features.

Deals to upgrade your gadgets.

Deals to upgrade your appliances on a variety of products, including refrigerators, washing machines and kitchen gadgets.