Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Interesting deals on perfumes and cosmetics with up to 70% off
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 brings you interesting and attractive discounts for you on perfumes and cosmetics. Get up to 70% off on perfumes and more.
Feeling good and refreshed can help you stay positive and energetic throughout the day. One of the best ways to achieve this state of mind is to engage in a pampering session. Shower your skin with love by using some of the best perfumes and cosmetics from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The much-awaited sale event has come up with exclusive deals on beauty products with discounts of up to 70% off. Whether you want to add a soothing scent to your kit or you want a classy red lipstick, this sale promises to help you grab the best beauty products in India.
To help you navigate the best Amazon deals on beauty products, we have handpicked some of the best choices for you. The top 10 perfumes and cosmetics are available at fanatics and discounted prices. With this guide, you can pick out the best deal from the vast pool. So, do not miss out on this big opportunity and stay tuned for Prime Day 2024. Check out this list of the best perfumes and cosmetics that you may include in your self-care kit for feeling good, fresh and rejuvenated.
Best Amazon deals on perfumes
Amazon India is offering exclusive deals on perfumes with discounts of up to 70%. So, what are you waiting for, grab your favourite fragrance at a reasonable price and smell good throughout the day.
Enjoy soothing fragrance with the Bath & Body Works Unisex Adult Gingham Love Fine Fruity Fragrance Mist. Infused with the goodness of red berries, freesia and rose meringue, this fragrance mist is dermatologically tested, designed for greater coverage and free from parabens. Regular use of this fragrance mist can make your skin feel clean and refreshed throughout the day.
Specifications of Bath & Body Works Unisex Adult Gingham Love Fine Fruity Fragrance Mist
Scent: Fruity
Special feature: Travel size
Enjoy the aromatic goodness of tres jour with the ARMAF Perfume. This travel-size perfume has a soothing floral scent with the freshness of lemon, green tea, white flowers and jasmine. It also contains patchouli, vanilla, cedar and musk. By providing long-lasting fragrance, this perfume comes in an attractive bottle that can enhance the richness of your collection.
Specifications of ARMAF Perfume
Scent: Tres Jour
Special feature: Scented, travel sizw
Gift your loved ones this luxury gift set from Just Herbs. This perfume set comes with a pack of 2 products that can help you feel fresh and rejuvenated. The Energising Forest Wood perfume is made with orange raspberry olibanum, sandalwood and amber, white musk, tonka bean, olive, and vetiver. On the other hand, Energising Silk & Spice perfume is formulated with lemon, mint, grapefruit, amber, white musk, sandalwood, jasmine, nutmeg and white flower. These fragrances can help you feel playful, and provide relaxation and a touch of calmness. With its long-lasting fragrance, it can help you feel strong, confident and empowered.
Specifications of Just Herbs EDP Perfume
Scent: Smoky aroma, warm spices
Special feature: Cruelty-free, vegan, grain-derived alcohol
Also read: Best balcony furniture for outdoor seating in 2024: Top 9 options that are stylish and comfortable, ideal for outdoors
Impress your girlfriend or wife with this luxurious fragrance from Juicy Couture. Packed with the goodness of watermelon, acai tea nature print, jasmine, tuberose, honey, amber resins, captive musks and techno woods, this perfume may help you feel adventurous, playful and refreshed. It can provide the freshness of watermelon and lemon fusion and make you feel special.
Specifications of Juicy Couture OUI EAU Parfum for Her
Scent: Fruity and floral
Special feature: Provides juicy freshness
5.
Ajmal Wisal Dhahab EDP Fruity Floral Perfume 50ml for Men and Viola EDP Fruity Floral Perfume 75ml for Women FREE
Include this perfume bottle from Ajmal Wisal Dhahab EDP Fruity Floral Perfume in your beauty kit to feel fresh. By providing a rich and classy look, this fragrance offers the freshness of lemon and melon-induced fresh citrus. It is embellished with apple, peach, pear, grapefruit, jasmine, orchid, sandalwood, musk and other such aromatic ingredients. This fragrance is specially crafted for those who want to add an extra touch of gold and shimmer to their persona.
Specifications of Ajmal Wisal Dhahab EDP Fruity Floral Perfume
Scent: Citrus
Special feature: Sulfate-free, travel-size
Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: A guide to navigating offers and deals with ease and finding the best discounts
Best 3 features of the top perfumes
|Best Amazon deals on perfume
|Scent
|Special feature
|Quantity
Bath & Body Works Unisex Adult Gingham Love Fine Fruity Fragrance Mist
|Fruity
|Travel size
|236 ml
ARMAF Perfume
|Tres Jour
|Travel size
|100 ml
Just Herbs EDP Perfume Long Lasting Luxury Scent Gift Set
|Citrus, tanginess
|Cruelty-free, vegan
|200 ml
Juicy Couture OUI Eau de Parfum for her
|Fruity, floral
|Juicy freshness
|100 ml
Ajmal Wisal Dhahab EDP Fruity Floral Perfume
|Citrus
|Travel size
|125 ml
Best Amazon deals on cosmetic products
Prime Day has come with amazing deals on cosmetic products. Whether you want the mattifying look or a classy touch of red lipstick, these deals can help you pick out the best products at a reasonable price.
6.
The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Dewy, Radiant Hydrating All Skin Type Medium Coverage Bb Cream With Spf 30 Pa++ Enriched With 1% Hyaluronic Acid Complex & Aquaxyl - 30 G 02 - Nude Glow
Do you want the dewy coverage without using foundation? If yes, this BB cream from The Derma Co might be the right choice for you! Suitable for all skin types, this product can provide medium coverage, leaving your skin looking dewy and glowing. It is formulated with niacinamide, which can help fade dark spots, blemishes and imperfections to provide a flawless look. This product promises to improve skin tone and reading pigmentation. The presence of hyaluronic acid and aquaxyl in this product can help keep your skin moisturised and hydrated. The brand claims that this product is free from parabens, mineral oil and sulfates.
Specifications of The Derma Co Medium Coverage BB Cream
Finish type: Dewy, radiant
Material type free: Paraben
7.
Daughter Earth Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint | Matte Natural Blush for Women | Lip Tint with Vitamin E | Nourishing Cheek Tint, 4.5g - Original Pink
Get a natural-looking rosy cheek by using the Daughter Earth Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint. Suitable for all skin tones, this product may help enhance your natural beauty with every swipe. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin E, wild seaberry and pure plant vanilla, which may provide protection against UV rays, fight free radicals and neutralise environmental stress factors.
Specifications of Daughter Earth Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint
Finish type: Matte
Material type free: Paraben, fragrance, silicone
8.
Charmacy Milano Pro-Pore Conceal Primer, 40 ml, Matte Face Primer, Blurs Pores, Smooth & Long Lasting Makeup
If you want to make your makeup look dewy and glowing, start with using a good quality primer on the base. The Charmacy Milano Pro-Pore Conceal Primer might be a good choice as it blurs pores and mattifies your skin. Suitable for all skin types, this makeup product can help provide a smooth finish without causing breakouts. This water-resistant cosmetic product is free from toxics, and cruelty, is vegan and PETA certified.
Specifications of Charmacy Milano Pro-Pore Conceal Primer
Finish: Matte
Material type free: Vegan, cruelty-free
9.
RAS Luxury Oils Oh-So-Luxe Lip and Cheek Tint Balm | Caramel Brown | Natural Butters & Glycerin For Moisturising | Long-Lasting Hydration to Dry Lips, 3.2 ml
Shower some love on your lips by using this tinted lip balm from RAS Luxury Oils. This glossy lip balm is packed with all-natural butter and botanical oils, which can help intensely hydrate and pigment your lips. It contains the goodness of aloe vera, shea butter and argan oil, which can help soothe chapped lips and provide deep nourishment. Regular use of this product can help prevent peeling lips, reduce pigmentation and restore the natural sheen of your lips.
Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils Oh-So-Luxe Liquid Lip Balm
Finish: Glossy
Material type free: Paraben free
Control the extra shine from your face by using this Charmacy Milano Set & Fix Loose Powder. Suitable for all skin types, this product can provide a natural and soft finish. This photo-friendly product is vegan, cruelty-free and comes with intense colour. It can hold the foundation in place, provide a matte finish for up to 12 hours, blur fine lines, reduce sticky feeling and provide a smooth texture to your skin. So, apply this loose powder to reduce the visible signs of wrinkles and pores to make your skin look smoother and softer.
Specifications of Charmacy Milano Set & Fix Loose Powder
Finish: Radiant, matte, sheer and natural
Material type free: Vegan, cruelty-free
Best 3 features of top cosmetics
|Best Amazon deals on cosmetics
|Finish type
|Benefits
|Quantity
The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Dewy, Radiant Hydrating All Skin Type Medium Coverage Bb Cream
|Dewy
|Hydrating
|30 ml
Daughter Earth Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint
|Matte
|Natural tint
|4.5 ml
Charmacy Milano Pro-Pore Conceal Primer
|Matte
|Smoothening, matte finish
|40 ml
RAS Luxury Oils Oh-So-Luxe Liquid Lip Balm
|Glossy
|Hydrating, soothing
|20 ml
Charmacy Milano Set & Fix Loose Powder
|Matte, natural
|Control oiliness, smooth finish
|16 ml
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
1. What is the Amazon Prime Day sale?
The Amazon Prime Day Sale is an annual event, which is exclusively for Prime members. During the sale, Amazon offers fantastic discounts on a wide variety of products, from beauty, skincare, and home appliances to technology and more. This 48-hour-long sale allows you to grab the best deals without hurting your bank.
2. What type of beauty products are on sale during Prime Day?
Several beauty products are available at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. From luxurious perfumes, face wash, primer, and lipsticks to primers, you can grab your favourite beauty products at reasonable prices during the sale. Additionally, high-end luxurious brands like RAS Luxury Oils, Just Herbs and more are also available.
3. Are there any benefits of buying beauty products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024?
Yes, you can get up to 70% off on beauty products during Prime Day. The pre-deals allow you to pick your favourite products at discounted prices. The prime members also get early access to the products.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.