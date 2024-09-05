Malaysia increases visa fees for foreign workers by 150%, check details

Malaysia has increased the fees for filing visas by expatriates and their dependents, which is effective from September 1, 2024, and will impact visa categories like the Employment Pass, Professional Visit Pass, and Long-Term Social Visit Pass. Malaysians wave the national flags during Malaysia Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.

This is important because Malaysia currently has approximately 150,000 Indian workers, including around 10,000 expatriates working in sectors like IT, manufacturing, and banking, according to the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur.

What are the new fees for the various Malaysia visa categories?

1. Employment pass

Malaysia's employment pass fee allows expatriates to work there. Its fee has been increased by about 150%.

New fee: MYR 2,000 ( ₹38,727)

Previous fee: MYR 800 ( ₹15,490)

Types of employment passes

1. Category I: This is for expatriates with a monthly salary of at least RM 10,000 ( ₹1,92,853) and a contract of up to five years. The category allows the pass holder to bring dependents (spouse, children) as well as hire a foreign domestic helper.

2. Category II: This is for those earning between RM 5,000 and RM 9,999 monthly and is issued for a period of up to two years, also including dependents.

3. Category III: This is for employees earning between RM 3,000 and RM 4,999 a month. This pass is valid for a maximum of 12 months, with an option for renewal up to two times. However, it does not allow dependents.

Dependent Passes for family members have also seen a fee increase.

New dependent pass fee: MYR 500 ( ₹9,681)

Previous fee: MYR 450 ( ₹8,713)

Apart from this, the Professional Visit Pass for foreign professionals providing services or receiving training in Malaysia, has also been revised:

New fee: MYR 1,200 ( ₹23,235)

Previous fee: MYR 800 ( ₹15,490)

The long-term Social Visit Pass issued to foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens, also saw an increase:

New fee: MYR 500 ( ₹9,681)

Previous fee: MYR 450 ( ₹8,713)

Malaysia’s Immigration Department has also reduced the processing times for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Critical Sector companies, with these companies now having their applications processed in three working days, down from five earlier.

