 Maruti Suzuki cuts prices: Alto and S-Presso get cheaper - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices: Alto and S-Presso get cheaper

ByHT News Desk
Sep 02, 2024 10:38 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki announces price reductions: S-Presso LXI Petrol by ₹2,000 and Alto K10 VXI Petrol by ₹6,500.

Maruti Suzuki announced a reduction in prices of select variants of two models. Effective from today, price of S-Presso LXI Petrol, originally priced at 5.01 lakh (ex-showroom), has been reduced by 2,000. Meanwhile, price of the Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by 6,500.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Read more: Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata report dip in car sales in August

This comes as Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.9 per cent decline in total vehicle sales for August 2024 with 181,782 units sold, down from 189,082 units in the same month last year.- The company sold 145,570 units domestically and exported 26,003 units in August. 

The company saw a significant drop in the mini and compact segments in which sales fell to 68,699 units from 84,660 units in August 2023.

Read more: Three key changes in September that can impact your GST return filing

Dispatches of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, also saw a decline of 20 per cent to 58,051 units as compared to 72,451 units in the year-ago month. Utility vehicle dispatches, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx and XL6, however rose to 62,684 units last month as compared to 58,746 units earlier.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said the company reduced vehicle dispatches by 13,000 units in August.

Read more: Why Sebi is facing criticism over ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank merger

"Our focus has been that our channel partners are able to have a reasonably healthy stock to sell the vehicles, so we are continuously trying to break the stocks down," he said.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Maruti Suzuki cuts prices: Alto and S-Presso get cheaper
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On