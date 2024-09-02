Maruti Suzuki cuts prices: Alto and S-Presso get cheaper

Maruti Suzuki announced a reduction in prices of select variants of two models. Effective from today, price of S-Presso LXI Petrol, originally priced at ₹5.01 lakh (ex-showroom), has been reduced by ₹2,000. Meanwhile, price of the Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by ₹6,500. Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

This comes as Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.9 per cent decline in total vehicle sales for August 2024 with 181,782 units sold, down from 189,082 units in the same month last year.- The company sold 145,570 units domestically and exported 26,003 units in August.

The company saw a significant drop in the mini and compact segments in which sales fell to 68,699 units from 84,660 units in August 2023.

Read more: Three key changes in September that can impact your GST return filing

Dispatches of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, also saw a decline of 20 per cent to 58,051 units as compared to 72,451 units in the year-ago month. Utility vehicle dispatches, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx and XL6, however rose to 62,684 units last month as compared to 58,746 units earlier.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said the company reduced vehicle dispatches by 13,000 units in August.

"Our focus has been that our channel partners are able to have a reasonably healthy stock to sell the vehicles, so we are continuously trying to break the stocks down," he said.