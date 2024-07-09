 Microsoft giving iPhones to employees in China who use Android phones for work - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Microsoft giving iPhones to employees in China who use Android phones for work

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 09, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Microsoft will give an iPhone 15 as a one-time-purchase and these will be available for collection at various hubs across China.

Microsoft is reportedly start providing iPhones to its employees in China who are currently using Android devices. The Satya Nadella company has mandated use of Apple iPhone devices for work from September for all employees in China, Bloomberg reported citing an internal memo of the company. This comes amid more and more focus of the company on improving security and ensuring access to necessary authentication apps, the report claimed. 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he has invested 400 crore in this liquor company: ‘Never spoken about it publicly’

For those Chinese employees who use Android phones from companies Huawei and Xiaomi, Microsoft will give an iPhone 15 as a one-time-purchase and these will be available for collection at various hubs across China including Hong Kong where Google services are accessible. Although for personal purposes, employees can still use Android devices for personal purposes.

Read more: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail planning a sports brand like Decathlon: Report

The report claimed that the decision has been taken owing to unavailability of Google’s mobile services in China which has prevented Android users from downloading critical security apps like Microsoft Authenticator and Identity Pass. The Apple App Store is the only platform where these apps can be accessed which makes iPhones essential for Microsoft's security protocols.

Read more: US stock market may fall 10% soon, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist warns

The mandatory use of iPhones is part of Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative (SFI), launched in November following a series of cyberattack which aims to improve security across the company by using AI to address cloud vulnerabilities, securing credentials, and enforcing multifactor authentication.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Microsoft giving iPhones to employees in China who use Android phones for work
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On