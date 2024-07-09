Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he has invested ₹400 crore in this liquor company: ‘Never spoken about it publicly’
Nikhil Kamath's stake in the liquor company is valued at approximately ₹400 crore and was acquired through transactions on the open market.
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, revealed that he has a huge investment in a liquor company. On his podcast, he 37-year-old said that he has invested in Lalit Khaitan's Radico Khaitan which makes Magic Moments vodka, 8PM Whisky, Old Admiral brandy and Rampur single malt among others. Nikhil Kamath has 1.6-1.7 per cent stake in the company, he said, adding, “I’ve never spoken about it publicly."
Read more: ‘Ather has sh*t marketing, but…’: Nikhil Kamath reveals he didn't get discount on EV scooter
The stake is valued at approximately ₹400 crore and was acquired through transactions on the open market, he shared, explaining, “We have ₹400 crore of Abhishek’s stock – Radico, which is a great investment for me, so don’t blame me for being a bit nicer to him."
The podcast featured Abhishek Khaitan, who serves as the Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, co-founder of SideCar Minakshi Singh, co-founder of Gin Explorer's Club Shuchir Suri and founder of Goa Brewing Co Suraj Shenai.
Read more: Zerodha to end zero brokerage structure? What Nithin Kamath said on Sebi order
More about Radico Khaitan
Radico Khaitan has a market capitalization of ₹22,949 crore and was initially focussed on bottling but moved into branded beverages in 1997. The company's competitors include United Spirits, Stilldistilling Spirits India and Third Eye Distillery Holdings.
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath asks Bill Gates: Capitalism or socialism. Latter's pick is…
Liver Doc slams Nikhil Kamath
Earlier, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as "The Liver Doc", criticized the Zerodha co-founder for the podcast saying, "… when these businessmen, start glorifying their business of alcohol by equating it to "good healthcare intervention," it goes definitely into the realm of health misinformation, which is why, I have to keep discussing this garbage myth that "alcohol in moderation is good for you" and the absolute nonsense disclaimer to support that myth, which they call “drink responsibly.”
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.