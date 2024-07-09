 Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he has invested ₹400 crore in this liquor company: ‘Never spoken about it publicly’ - Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 09, 2024 08:43 AM IST

Nikhil Kamath's stake in the liquor company is valued at approximately ₹400 crore and was acquired through transactions on the open market.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, revealed that he has a huge investment in a liquor company. On his podcast, he 37-year-old said that he has invested in Lalit Khaitan's Radico Khaitan which makes Magic Moments vodka, 8PM Whisky, Old Admiral brandy and Rampur single malt among others. Nikhil Kamath has 1.6-1.7 per cent stake in the company, he said, adding, “I’ve never spoken about it publicly."

Nikhil Kamath said that he has invested in Lalit Khaitan's Radico Khaitan which makes Magic Moments vodka, 8PM Whisky, Old Admiral brandy and Rampur single malt among others.
Nikhil Kamath said that he has invested in Lalit Khaitan's Radico Khaitan which makes Magic Moments vodka, 8PM Whisky, Old Admiral brandy and Rampur single malt among others.

The stake is valued at approximately 400 crore and was acquired through transactions on the open market, he shared, explaining, “We have 400 crore of Abhishek’s stock – Radico, which is a great investment for me, so don’t blame me for being a bit nicer to him."

The podcast featured Abhishek Khaitan, who serves as the Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, co-founder of SideCar Minakshi Singh, co-founder of Gin Explorer's Club Shuchir Suri and founder of Goa Brewing Co Suraj Shenai.

More about Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan has a market capitalization of 22,949 crore and was initially focussed on bottling but moved into branded beverages in 1997. The company's competitors include United Spirits, Stilldistilling Spirits India and Third Eye Distillery Holdings.

Liver Doc slams Nikhil Kamath

Earlier, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as "The Liver Doc", criticized the Zerodha co-founder for the podcast saying, "… when these businessmen, start glorifying their business of alcohol by equating it to "good healthcare intervention," it goes definitely into the realm of health misinformation, which is why, I have to keep discussing this garbage myth that "alcohol in moderation is good for you" and the absolute nonsense disclaimer to support that myth, which they call “drink responsibly.”

