Microsoft makes leadership changes post Acquisition Blizzard merger: ‘Day-to-day work to remain same’

The day-to-day work of most employees at Microsoft's gaming division will remain unchanged, the company-owned Xbox said in an internal memo, which also detailed the leadership changes at Microsoft Gaming, months after the Satya Nadella-helmed tech giant acquired video game maker Activision Blizzard in a $69 billion deal, the ‘most expensive' in gaming history. Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo)

“For most of you, your day-to-day work will remain the same – it's still business as usual in bringing more groundbreaking experiences to more players around the world. At the leadership level, these changes will provide the clarity and accountability that is necessary to achieve our ambitious goals and foster a culture that is welcoming, empowering, and committed to Gaming for Everyone,” Xbox CEO Phil Spencer's memo read.

Spencer, however, stated that the leadership teams for Activision's Publishing, Blizzard, and King units are not being changed.

He also revealed that in 2024, the company had an ‘exciting’ lineup of games, across Activison, Bethesda, Blizzard, King, and Xbox Game Studios.

The leadership changes were notified on a day when Bob Kotick, Activision Blizzard's outgoing CEO who has been in the position since 1991, announced December 29 as his last day of work.

In an email (also posted on Activision Blizzard's website), Kotick called Microsoft ‘world's most admired company.'

“Perhaps the most important part of my job has been to help bring talented people together, provide the best resources possible, and foster an environment that encourages inspiration, creativity, and unwavering commitment to excellence,” he wrote.

Kotick also had a word of praise for Spencer, the Xbox CEO, noting how Blizzard employees ‘could not be in better hands.’

