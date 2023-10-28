News / Business / Microsoft Teams to enable phone calls; US giant partners with Airtel

Microsoft Teams to enable phone calls; US giant partners with Airtel

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2023 07:58 PM IST

The company said in a statement that it was the first time an over-the-top player in the country will be able to connect mobile and landline users.

Microsoft is planning to introduce a new feature to its conference call platform Microsoft Teams -- phone calls. The US software giant has partnered with India's Bharti Airtel to enable the feature on the computer and mobile applications.

A Microsoft logo is displayed at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. (AFP file photo)
A Microsoft logo is displayed at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. (AFP file photo)

The company said in a statement that it was the first time an over-the-top player in the country will be able to connect mobile and landline users.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The statement added that the service will only be available to enterprises as of now.

"Airtel's traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft's technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity," Airtel IQ, Business Head, Abhishek Biswal said in the statement.

This feature entails users directly texting and calling external users through the application. The main feature is to streamline communications and collaboration within businesses.

"We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India's workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country," Microsoft, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Shruti Bhatia said.

With inputs from PTI

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out