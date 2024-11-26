Most Gen Z professionals prefer career growth, mentorship over salary: Report

Around 80 per cent of Gen Z professionals prioritise mentorship and career growth over traditional metrics like salary, reflecting a stronger focus on personal and professional development, a report said on Tuesday. While earlier generations often overlooked mentorship and structured learning, Gen Zs demand continuous feedback, collaboration, and recognition.(Representative/Shutterstock)

Gen Zs (people born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s) adopt a more deliberate approach, seeking clarity and purpose in their careers, unlike those from previous generations for whom financial stability was the primary concern, said a report by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.

They aim to build skills that naturally lead to rewards, emphasising a future-oriented, strategic mindset instead of short-term gains, said the report.

The report is based on a survey carried out among 10,000 Gen Z professionals during October and November to explore their professional preferences and workplace expectations.

Positive work environment emerged as a critical factor for 74 per cent of respondents, indicating the importance of inclusivity, respect and active engagement, it said.

While people of earlier generations often overlooked mentorship and structured learning, Gen Zs demand continuous feedback, collaboration, and recognition.

Gen Zs reject working in isolation or receiving occasional acknowledgement. Instead, they value workplaces that align personal and professional growth, it stated.

This marks a shift from routine, siloed work towards a culture of curiosity, mentorship, and impactful teamwork, emphasising their need for holistic growth and purpose-driven careers, the report added.

According to the survey, 68 per cent of Gen Z prefer a hybrid working model over fully remote or onsite roles.

This preference reflects Gen Z's recognition of the value of team collaboration and in-person mentorship for skill development and cultural alignment.

Hybrid work allows them to benefit from office interactions while maintaining the flexibility to focus on creative, innovation-driven projects independently, it stated.

"The Gen Z generation is redefining professional success, moving beyond monetary rewards to seek purposeful, growth-oriented roles. The findings are not just data points, they are a call to action for companies to reimagine workforce engagement strategies and foster environments where talent feels empowered and valued. As Gen Z continues to drive this transformation, businesses must align with this vision of purpose and progress to thrive in the future of work," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh added.