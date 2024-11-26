Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Most Gen Z professionals prefer career growth, mentorship over salary: Report

PTI |
Nov 26, 2024 04:50 PM IST

The report said that most Gen Zs aim to build skills that will naturally reward them, focusing on a future-oriented and strategic mindset.

Around 80 per cent of Gen Z professionals prioritise mentorship and career growth over traditional metrics like salary, reflecting a stronger focus on personal and professional development, a report said on Tuesday.

While earlier generations often overlooked mentorship and structured learning, Gen Zs demand continuous feedback, collaboration, and recognition.(Representative/Shutterstock)
While earlier generations often overlooked mentorship and structured learning, Gen Zs demand continuous feedback, collaboration, and recognition.(Representative/Shutterstock)

Gen Zs (people born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s) adopt a more deliberate approach, seeking clarity and purpose in their careers, unlike those from previous generations for whom financial stability was the primary concern, said a report by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.

They aim to build skills that naturally lead to rewards, emphasising a future-oriented, strategic mindset instead of short-term gains, said the report.

The report is based on a survey carried out among 10,000 Gen Z professionals during October and November to explore their professional preferences and workplace expectations.

Positive work environment emerged as a critical factor for 74 per cent of respondents, indicating the importance of inclusivity, respect and active engagement, it said.

While people of earlier generations often overlooked mentorship and structured learning, Gen Zs demand continuous feedback, collaboration, and recognition.

Gen Zs reject working in isolation or receiving occasional acknowledgement. Instead, they value workplaces that align personal and professional growth, it stated.

This marks a shift from routine, siloed work towards a culture of curiosity, mentorship, and impactful teamwork, emphasising their need for holistic growth and purpose-driven careers, the report added.

According to the survey, 68 per cent of Gen Z prefer a hybrid working model over fully remote or onsite roles.

This preference reflects Gen Z's recognition of the value of team collaboration and in-person mentorship for skill development and cultural alignment.

Hybrid work allows them to benefit from office interactions while maintaining the flexibility to focus on creative, innovation-driven projects independently, it stated.

"The Gen Z generation is redefining professional success, moving beyond monetary rewards to seek purposeful, growth-oriented roles. The findings are not just data points, they are a call to action for companies to reimagine workforce engagement strategies and foster environments where talent feels empowered and valued. As Gen Z continues to drive this transformation, businesses must align with this vision of purpose and progress to thrive in the future of work," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh added.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On