Nifty breaches 23,000-mark for first time, Sensex hits new all-time high

Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time peaks today (May 24) as investors' sentiment remained buoyant ahead of Lok Sabha election and fresh foreign fund inflows were seen. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 164 points to hit its all-time high of 75,582 and NSE Nifty went up by 36 points to breach the 23,000 mark for the first time ever. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Sensex top gainers and losers today

Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers at the Sensex while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What about global markets?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers after days of offloading equities and bought equities worth ₹4,670.95 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower and Wall Street ended in negative territory. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05 per cent to USD 81.40 a barrel.

How Nifty and Sensex performed on May 23?

Sensex and Nifty zoomed more than 1.6 per cent to close at lifetime high levels on Thursday as BSE Sensex regained the 75,000 level, up by 1,196.98 points or 1.61 per cent. NSE Nifty inched closer to the 23,000 mark as it went up by 369.85 points or 1.64 per cent to 22,967.65 on May 23.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, “Yesterday, Nifty neared the 23,000 mark, driven by investor optimism about the current regime's continuation in the upcoming general elections.”