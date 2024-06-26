 No clean chit for Byju's, reports misleading, says Centre - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No clean chit for Byju's, reports misleading, says Centre

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2024 11:00 PM IST

Centre clarifies ongoing proceedings against Byju's under companies law, denies reports of financial fraud clearance in ongoing investigation

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday clarified that proceedings initiated against edtech player Byju's under the companies law are "still ongoing" and a final conclusion cannot be drawn in the matter at this stage.

Byju's, once a celebrated edtech startup, soared to great heights before encountering several challenges. (Reuters)
Byju's, once a celebrated edtech startup, soared to great heights before encountering several challenges. (Reuters)

This came after media reports had suggested that a year-long probe by the ministry found no evidence of financial misconduct like fund diversion or financial manipulation at Byju's.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“There have been recent reports claiming that Byju's has been cleared of financial fraud in an ongoing investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA),” it said, adding that the investigations is on and definitive statements on the matter are premature.

ALSO READ- Prosus writes off investment in Byju’s, records a loss of $493 million

The reports said that the investigation did discover governance shortcomings that were reportedly contributing to the startup's increasing losses.

“It is categorically clarified that such reports are factually incorrect and misleading. The proceedings initiated by MCA under the Companies Act, 2013, are still on going and no final conclusion should be drawn in this matter at this stage,” MCA added in the statement.

Last year, the ministry began an inspection of Byju's books due to various concerns, including delays in finalising financial statements and the resignation of an auditor.

Read more: Why is Sebi investigating Quant Mutual Fund and what is front-running

Byju's, once a celebrated edtech startup, soared to great heights before encountering several challenges. The return of students to physical classrooms after the pandemic and the acquisition of Aakash strained Byju's finances. Over the past year, the company faced additional setbacks: its auditor resigned, lenders initiated bankruptcy proceedings against a holding company, and a US lawsuit contested loan terms and repayment conditions.

Read more: Apple's App Store terms break EU tech rules, EU regulators say: Billions in fines possible

Raveendran Byju, founder of Think & Learn, the company behind the Byju's brand, attributed delays in the company's revival to certain foreign investors. These delays included restructuring the board, postponing financial results, and resolving a liquidity crisis, which were reportedly hindered by opposition to a USD 200 million rights issue.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / No clean chit for Byju's, reports misleading, says Centre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On