Sustainability is a prerequisite for every business to survive, and this means transforming businesses, Mukesh Ambani said.(Mint)
No other option for businesses but to go green: Mukesh Ambani

“We have no option as a society, as a business, but to really adopt a sustainable business model,” the RIL chairman and managing director said at the start of the three-day Qatar Economic Forum.
Livemint | By Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:37 AM IST

The world has no option but to do business in a sustainable manner, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will transform each of its units as its strives to achieve net zero-carbon emissions by 2035, chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

“We have no option as a society, as a business, but to really adopt a sustainable business model,” the RIL chairman and managing director said at the start of the three-day Qatar Economic Forum. Sustainability is a prerequisite for every business to survive, and this means transforming businesses, the billionaire businessman added.

