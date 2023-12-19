close_game
News / Business / NTPC market cap now 3 trillion, joins Reliance, TCS in big league

NTPC market cap now 3 trillion, joins Reliance, TCS in big league

ByHT News Desk
Dec 19, 2023 05:40 PM IST

The shares of NTPC were being traded in green at ₹309.80 at closure, a surge of nearly 3 per cent over the previous day's closure.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the state-owned power generation company, joined the top league of firms having a market cap over 3 trillion after its stock hit a new all-time high of 312.45 on Tuesday.

The shares of NTPC were being traded in green at 309.80 at closure, a surge of nearly 3 per cent over the previous day's closure. As of now, NTPC is at the 20th position in the list of 100 stocks by market capitalisation on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd holds the top spot with a market cap of 17.30 trillion. Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys are the other companies in the top 5 list.

This comes on the day the Sensex and Nifty touched new all-time highs in intra-day trade before closing with gains. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. During the day, the barometer jumped 308.62 points or 0.43 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 71,623.71.

The major gainers included Nestle that rose the most by 4.66 per cent. Reliance Industries surged by 1.53 per cent, State Bank of India by 1.04 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.03 per cent. ITC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Among the indices, energy jumped 1.49 per cent, FMCG climbed 1.24 per cent, utilities (0.75 per cent), oil & gas (0.46 per cent) and power (0.39 per cent).

In the Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai exchanges settled in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended lower. On the other hand, European markets traded in the green. The US markets ended with gains on Monday.

A file photo of the NTPC Barh power plant in Bihar.(HT file photo)
Global oil benchmark Brent crude also declined 0.30 per cent to USD 77.72 a barrel.

(With PTI inputs)

